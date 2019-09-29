Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 349,558,809.27% -110% -89% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 922,563,309.18% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.06 shows that Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 38.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.