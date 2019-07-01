Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.89 beta, while its volatility is 189.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 248.76% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.