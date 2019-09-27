Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 351,210,482.73% -110% -89% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 167,377,666.25% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 82.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.