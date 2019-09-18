Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk & Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.