Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.5% and 17.35% respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.97%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.