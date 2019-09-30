Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 349,558,809.27% -110% -89% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 163,754,045.31% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 61.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.