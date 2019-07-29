Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.7. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average target price and a 75.78% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.