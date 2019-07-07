Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.89 beta. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.5% and 4.3%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.97%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.