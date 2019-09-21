Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 6 and 6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.