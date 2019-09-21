Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Volatility and Risk
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 6 and 6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.