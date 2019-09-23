Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s results

Since Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 28.21%. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
