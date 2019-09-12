Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Chiasma Inc. is $11, which is potential 105.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.