Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.06. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 200.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.