Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus target price and a 126.28% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 22.1%. Insiders held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.