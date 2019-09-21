Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 67.7%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.