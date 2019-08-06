Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 argenx SE 127 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and argenx SE.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $163.5 consensus target price and a 22.93% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and argenx SE has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 55.81%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than argenx SE.

Summary

argenx SE beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.