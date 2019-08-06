Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|argenx SE
|127
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and argenx SE.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $163.5 consensus target price and a 22.93% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and argenx SE has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 55.81%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than argenx SE.
Summary
argenx SE beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
