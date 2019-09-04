Reviewing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.75, with potential upside of 330.56%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
