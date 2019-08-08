Reviewing Achaogen Inc. (AKAO)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.88 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Achaogen Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achaogen Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Achaogen Inc. has an average price target of $2, and a 1,718.18% upside potential. Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has an average price target of $5.08, with potential upside of 82.08%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Achaogen Inc. is looking more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achaogen Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.66% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.