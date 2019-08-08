Reviewing Achaogen Inc. (AKAO)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

We are contrasting Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achaogen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Achaogen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Achaogen Inc.’s upside potential is 1,718.18% at a $2 average target price. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,612.06% and its average target price is $44. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Achaogen Inc. is looking more favorable than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achaogen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.66% and 61.1% respectively. About 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.