Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1990.18 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Zogenix Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, and a 2,023.89% upside potential. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 average target price and a 21.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.