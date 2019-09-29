Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

This is a contrast between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.46M
|-2.71
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|23
|0.00
|23.70M
|3.00
|7.54
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|122,952,276.04%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|103,448,275.86%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,354.55% at a $48 consensus price target. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 16.50% and its consensus price target is $30. Based on the results delivered earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 7 of the 11 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
