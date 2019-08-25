Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Since Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.65 N/A -1.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.48 beta indicates that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 2,023.89%. Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 average price target and a 548.15% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Verastem Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 47% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Verastem Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.