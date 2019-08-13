Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|38
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $44, while its potential upside is 1,695.92%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 37.9%. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
