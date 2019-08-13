Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $44, while its potential upside is 1,695.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 37.9%. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.