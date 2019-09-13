Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 130.54 N/A -2.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 1,418.99% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $48. Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 101.73% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.