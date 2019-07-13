Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Risk & Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.41 beta. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,194.12% upside potential and an average target price of $44.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 10%. 0.1% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.