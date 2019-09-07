Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,608.19% and an $48 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.