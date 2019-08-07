Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 357 4.76 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 1,585.82% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $44. Competitively the average target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 41.61% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.