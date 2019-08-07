Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|357
|4.76
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Volatility & Risk
Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
The upside potential is 1,585.82% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $44. Competitively the average target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 41.61% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
