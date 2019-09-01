Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 1,677.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 31.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.