Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Since Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.62 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.48 and it happens to be 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,367.89% and an $48 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 130.26% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.