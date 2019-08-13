Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $44, and a 1,804.76% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.