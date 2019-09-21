Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 17.4 and 17.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,225.97% and an $48 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.