Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.84 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.48 beta means Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $44, while its potential upside is 1,625.49%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a 113.04% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 84.6% respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.