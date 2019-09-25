Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,395.33% and an $48 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.