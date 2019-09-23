Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s results

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.97 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Intrexon Corporation on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Intrexon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,287.28% upside potential and a consensus price target of $48.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.