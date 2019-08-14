Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $44, while its potential upside is 1,927.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.