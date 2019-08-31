Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 1,677.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 84.9% respectively. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.