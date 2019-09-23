Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,287.28% at a $48 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.