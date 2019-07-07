Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

We are contrasting Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,190.32% at a $44 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.