Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.94 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,677.78% upside potential and an average price target of $48.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.