Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.41 shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Agenus Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, with potential upside of 1,443.86%. Competitively Agenus Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 108.33%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Agenus Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 28.9%. About 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Agenus Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.