Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.45
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|5.15
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.1%
|-59.2%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Risk and Volatility
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 141.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,443.86% at a $44 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16.33%
|-12.58%
|-7.56%
|-9.63%
|22.47%
|11.88%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.