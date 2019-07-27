Reviewing Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.15 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 141.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,443.86% at a $44 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.