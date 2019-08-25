Reviewing AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)’s and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s results

Both AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 79.58 N/A -0.76 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 8 4.34 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.15 beta indicates that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ViewRay Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, ViewRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $8.5, with potential upside of 286.36%. On the other hand, ViewRay Inc.’s potential upside is 53.45% and its consensus price target is $6. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ViewRay Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ViewRay Inc.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ViewRay Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.