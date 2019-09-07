Reviewing AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)’s and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 85.01 N/A -0.76 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.5, and a 261.70% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Titan Medical Inc. is $6, which is potential 194.12% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Titan Medical Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Titan Medical Inc.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Medical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.