Reviewing Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s results

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.55 N/A 0.49 8.54 TransMedics Group Inc. 26 33.54 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Accuray Incorporated and TransMedics Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Accuray Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, TransMedics Group Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. TransMedics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Accuray Incorporated and TransMedics Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Accuray Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 90.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Accuray Incorporated and TransMedics Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 44.4%. 1.7% are Accuray Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are TransMedics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated has stronger performance than TransMedics Group Inc.

Summary

TransMedics Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Accuray Incorporated.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.