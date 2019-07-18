Reviewing Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.77 N/A 0.49 8.12 Smith & Nephew plc 40 3.89 N/A 1.51 27.84

Demonstrates Accuray Incorporated and Smith & Nephew plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Smith & Nephew plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Accuray Incorporated is presently more affordable than Smith & Nephew plc, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Accuray Incorporated and Smith & Nephew plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Accuray Incorporated’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Smith & Nephew plc has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Accuray Incorporated and Smith & Nephew plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.74% for Accuray Incorporated with consensus price target of $5. Meanwhile, Smith & Nephew plc’s consensus price target is $43, while its potential downside is -1.60%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Accuray Incorporated is looking more favorable than Smith & Nephew plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Accuray Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Smith & Nephew plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54% Smith & Nephew plc 1.81% 7.47% 10.02% 14.2% 17.74% 12.76%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Smith & Nephew plc.

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Accuray Incorporated.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.