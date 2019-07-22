Reviewing Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.84 N/A 0.49 8.12 IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.14 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Accuray Incorporated and IRIDEX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Accuray Incorporated and IRIDEX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4%

Risk & Volatility

Accuray Incorporated’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IRIDEX Corporation has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, IRIDEX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. IRIDEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Accuray Incorporated and IRIDEX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Accuray Incorporated is $5, with potential upside of 25.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Accuray Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.4% of IRIDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are IRIDEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54% IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than IRIDEX Corporation.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors IRIDEX Corporation.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.