Reviewing Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.80 N/A 0.49 8.12 Intersect ENT Inc. 29 5.93 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Accuray Incorporated and Intersect ENT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Risk & Volatility

Accuray Incorporated’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Intersect ENT Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated are 1.7 and 1. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc. has 6.5 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Accuray Incorporated and Intersect ENT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Accuray Incorporated’s upside potential is 29.53% at a $5 consensus price target. Intersect ENT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 consensus price target and a 56.75% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Intersect ENT Inc. appears more favorable than Accuray Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Accuray Incorporated and Intersect ENT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 0% respectively. Accuray Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 2% are Intersect ENT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated had bullish trend while Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Intersect ENT Inc. beats Accuray Incorporated.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.