Reviewing Accenture plc (ACN)’s and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture plc 184 2.99 N/A 7.20 26.76 Science Applications International Corporation 80 0.87 N/A 2.97 28.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Accenture plc and Science Applications International Corporation. Science Applications International Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Accenture plc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Accenture plc has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Science Applications International Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5% Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.04 beta indicates that Accenture plc is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1.36 beta and it is 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Accenture plc's Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Science Applications International Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Accenture plc and Science Applications International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75 Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$193.38 is Accenture plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 0.15%. On the other hand, Science Applications International Corporation’s potential downside is -1.22% and its average price target is $83.33. The data provided earlier shows that Accenture plc appears more favorable than Science Applications International Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Accenture plc shares are held by institutional investors while 78.7% of Science Applications International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Accenture plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Science Applications International Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57% Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02%

For the past year Accenture plc was more bullish than Science Applications International Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Accenture plc beats Science Applications International Corporation.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.