Reviewing Accenture plc (ACN)’s and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s results

This is a contrast between Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture plc 178 3.04 N/A 7.20 26.76 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.21 N/A 0.28 7.72

In table 1 we can see Accenture plc and MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MIND C.T.I. Ltd appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Accenture plc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Accenture plc’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5% MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6%

Volatility and Risk

Accenture plc is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Accenture plc are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, MIND C.T.I. Ltd has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Accenture plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Accenture plc and MIND C.T.I. Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Accenture plc’s downside potential currently stands at -2.14% and an $192.13 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.1% of Accenture plc shares and 16.2% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares. Accenture plc’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57% MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82%

For the past year Accenture plc has 36.57% stronger performance while MIND C.T.I. Ltd has -4.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Accenture plc beats on 10 of the 11 factors MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.