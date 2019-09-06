Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.60 N/A -2.76 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$52.33 is Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 17.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 47.8%. Insiders held 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.