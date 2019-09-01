Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 243.16 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $56, while its potential upside is 24.69%. Competitively the average target price of uniQure N.V. is $85.33, which is potential 57.29% upside. Based on the results given earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.